SolGold (LON:SOLG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.42

Shares of SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.42 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.56 ($0.21), with a volume of 2969347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.22).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £409.06 million and a PE ratio of -13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.08, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.40.

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

