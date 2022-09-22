Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $204.00

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 204 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 206.49 ($2.50), with a volume of 1624913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.60).
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Atalaya Mining from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 478 ($5.78).
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 246.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 328.24. The company has a market cap of £289.55 million and a PE ratio of 343.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79.
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
