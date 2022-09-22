The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.88

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.88 and last traded at $29.88, with a volume of 38150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.66.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 167,755 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $8,530,341.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 167,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $8,530,341.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,307,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,471,986.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,094,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,426,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,311,622 in the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $49,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.