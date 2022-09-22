iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $59.24

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.24 and last traded at $59.25, with a volume of 1216927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

