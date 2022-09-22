SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $108.52

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $108.52 and last traded at $109.16, with a volume of 9241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.63.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.66. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $1,102,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,598 shares in the company, valued at $60,727,592.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,531 shares of company stock worth $3,554,248. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cynosure Management LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 374,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.