SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.43

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.43 and last traded at $27.43, with a volume of 138875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,305 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,099 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,782 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,774,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,302 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

