Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Major Shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 6,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $41,160.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 8,700 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $54,375.00.

Grove Collaborative stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.08.

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Grove Collaborative in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the second quarter worth approximately $43,039,000. Norwest Venture Partners XIII LP purchased a new position in Grove Collaborative in the second quarter worth $2,315,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Grove Collaborative in the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Grove Collaborative in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

