Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) CEO Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $342,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,852,421.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Nikola Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.39. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $15.56.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on NKLA shares. BTIG Research raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on Nikola in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.
Nikola Company Profile
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
Further Reading
