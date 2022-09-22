Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) CEO Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLAGet Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $342,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,852,421.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.39. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $15.56.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nikola by 97.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nikola by 376.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nikola by 218.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Nikola by 106.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKLA shares. BTIG Research raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on Nikola in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

