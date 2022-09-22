Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) CEO Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $342,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,852,421.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nikola Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.39. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $15.56.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nikola by 97.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nikola by 376.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nikola by 218.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Nikola by 106.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKLA shares. BTIG Research raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on Nikola in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

