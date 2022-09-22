Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Acquires 26,500 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $200,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,239,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,011,297.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Monday, September 19th, Jay Farner purchased 26,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $199,906.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Jay Farner purchased 26,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $199,598.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jay Farner purchased 26,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $199,320.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Jay Farner purchased 25,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $199,250.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Jay Farner purchased 26,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $199,404.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Jay Farner purchased 25,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $199,332.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Jay Farner purchased 24,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $199,920.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Jay Farner purchased 21,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $186,772.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Jay Farner acquired 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $199,305.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Jay Farner acquired 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $199,662.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 56.62 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

RKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 807.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,183,000 after buying an additional 934,907 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $8,230,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.