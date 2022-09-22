FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,027,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,963,135.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $214,000.00.
- On Monday, September 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $208,500.00.
- On Thursday, September 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $213,500.00.
- On Monday, August 29th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00.
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $387,240.00.
- On Monday, August 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $210,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $232,500.00.
- On Monday, August 15th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $259,500.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $445,200.00.
- On Monday, August 1st, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $457,240.00.
FTC Solar Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $3.55 on Thursday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FTCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in FTC Solar by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 267,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after buying an additional 873,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 101,614 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after buying an additional 952,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 59.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 520,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.
FTC Solar Company Profile
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
