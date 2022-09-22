FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,027,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,963,135.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $214,000.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $208,500.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $213,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $387,240.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $210,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $232,500.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $259,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $445,200.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $457,240.00.

FTC Solar Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $3.55 on Thursday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 42.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FTCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in FTC Solar by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 267,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after buying an additional 873,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 101,614 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after buying an additional 952,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 59.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 520,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

