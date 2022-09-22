Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Director Anthony Chidoni Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Guess’ Price Performance

Shares of GES stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Guess’, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.65. The company has a market cap of $871.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Guess’ by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after buying an additional 184,983 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Guess’ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,760,000 after buying an additional 50,371 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Guess’ by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 55.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 174,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth about $11,512,000. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GES. StockNews.com downgraded Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

About Guess’

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Articles

