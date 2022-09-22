Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,127,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rajiv Ramaswami also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,071.68.

Nutanix Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $42.69. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after purchasing an additional 117,982 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Nutanix by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,128,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,150 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,706,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,055,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,534,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,605,000 after acquiring an additional 439,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTNX. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Nutanix to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nutanix to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

