Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Director Padraic L. Spence Sells 33,396 Shares of Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $149,280.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,364,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,569,189.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zevia PBC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZVIA opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVIA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 70.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

