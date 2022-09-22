Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CEO Thomas Deitrich Sells 2,605 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $124,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Itron Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITRI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Itron to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 105.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 122.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 29.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

