Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Director Noreen E. Skelly Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $87,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,175.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Construction Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.77 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Construction Partners

ROAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Construction Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Construction Partners to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Construction Partners by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

See Also

