Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.52 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.25-$10.60 EPS.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 3.3 %

OXM stock opened at $92.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.45. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.45.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.13. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OXM shares. Citigroup upgraded Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

