General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.
General Mills Stock Performance
Shares of GIS stock opened at $79.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day moving average of $71.68.
Insider Activity at General Mills
In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 579,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,046,000 after purchasing an additional 103,630 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 45,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About General Mills
General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Mills (GIS)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.