Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR) Insider Paul Warren Buys 25,264 Shares

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR – Get Rating) insider Paul Warren bought 25,264 shares of Peter Warren Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.04 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,777.30 ($53,690.42).

Paul Warren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 28th, Paul Warren 22,171 shares of Peter Warren Automotive stock.

Peter Warren Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Peter Warren Automotive Announces Dividend

Peter Warren Automotive Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Peter Warren Automotive’s payout ratio is 78.79%.

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited engages in the retail of new and used cars in Australia. The company also provides car service, parts, accessories, vehicle financing, and insurance. It operates 74 franchise operations. The company was founded in 1958 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

