Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $37.00-$37.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Humana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $25.00-$25.00 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Humana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $494.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $519.28.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $490.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. Humana has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $514.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.51.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana will post 24.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Humana by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Humana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

