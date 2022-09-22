Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $74.90

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74.90 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 77.95 ($0.94), with a volume of 3331677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.10 ($0.99).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 142 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 87.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 103.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65. The firm has a market cap of £863.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 646.67.

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 17,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £15,022.48 ($18,151.86). Insiders have bought 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,498 in the last three months.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

