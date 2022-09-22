Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.50

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37.50 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.45), with a volume of 769905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.50).

Speedy Hire Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80. The stock has a market cap of £190.30 million and a P/E ratio of 956.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 43.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 46.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David N. C. Garman bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £107,500 ($129,893.67). In other news, insider David N. C. Garman bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £107,500 ($129,893.67). Also, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($19,333.01).

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

