Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $105.00

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 106.70 ($1.29), with a volume of 48787627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.95 ($1.34).
Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.60) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 198.20 ($2.39).
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of £4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 6.09.
About Melrose Industries
Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.
