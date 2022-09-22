Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 16,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 557,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.
Tricida Stock Down 5.2 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11.
Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tricida
Institutional Trading of Tricida
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Tricida in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,862,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in Tricida by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,028,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 283,883 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Tricida by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 27,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Tricida by 415.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 441,221 shares in the last quarter.
Tricida Company Profile
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
Featured Articles
