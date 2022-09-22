IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Trading Down 5.8%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG)’s share price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 120,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,342,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.91.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 97,247 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,421,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 284,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 99,970 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

