Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 734,300 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 695,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, SVB Leerink cut Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
In other Bolt Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,703,991 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of BOLT stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $14.98.
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.
