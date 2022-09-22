New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading Down 6.1%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) shares were down 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 69,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,124,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NGD shares. Raymond James cut their price target on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.51.

The company has a market cap of $592.76 million, a PE ratio of -17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in New Gold by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 590,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mudita Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,977,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,986,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 368,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 11.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,250,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

