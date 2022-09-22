Short Interest in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Expands By 5.9%

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the August 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
DTIL stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.
Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 247.31% and a negative return on equity of 100.00%. The company had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.
