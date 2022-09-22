Short Interest in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Expands By 5.9%

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the August 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Precision BioSciences Stock Down 2.9 %

DTIL stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 247.31% and a negative return on equity of 100.00%. The company had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Precision BioSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.