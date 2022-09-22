EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the August 15th total of 80,200 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on EDRY shares. TheStreet cut shares of EuroDry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of EuroDry from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of EuroDry by 340.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EuroDry in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in EuroDry in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in EuroDry by 43.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EuroDry by 40.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 16,533 shares during the period. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDRY opened at $14.30 on Thursday. EuroDry has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.61 million, a P/E ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.47.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.60 by ($0.22). EuroDry had a net margin of 60.70% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.

