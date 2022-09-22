Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY) Short Interest Up 5.9% in August

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAY. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition by 3.3% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 92,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition by 97.1% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 197,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 97,128 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,157,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 4.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $996,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAY opened at $10.09 on Thursday. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

