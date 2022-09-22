ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Short Interest Update

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the August 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 461,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

ChromaDex Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $1.37 on Thursday. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $93.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 41.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ChromaDex

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 240,414 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 59.9% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 856,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the second quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 76.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 319,399 shares in the last quarter. 41.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered ChromaDex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.40 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.48.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

