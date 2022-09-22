ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Short Interest Update

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the August 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 461,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
ChromaDex Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $1.37 on Thursday. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $93.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 41.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ChromaDex
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CDXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered ChromaDex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.40 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.48.
ChromaDex Company Profile
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.