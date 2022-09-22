Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Investment
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment in the first quarter worth about $485,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment in the second quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $914,000. 27.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Frontier Investment Price Performance
NASDAQ FICV opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Frontier Investment has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72.
Frontier Investment Company Profile
Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontier Investment (FICV)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.