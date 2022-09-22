Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment in the first quarter worth about $485,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment in the second quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $914,000. 27.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FICV opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Frontier Investment has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72.

Frontier Investment ( NASDAQ:FICV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

