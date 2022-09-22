Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Update

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 168,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %
ASPS opened at $10.32 on Thursday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $166.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.34.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
