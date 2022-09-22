Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Update

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 168,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %

ASPS opened at $10.32 on Thursday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $166.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

