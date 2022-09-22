Short Interest in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Increases By 5.5%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUROW opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Aurora Innovation has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.44.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 21.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 438,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 76,466 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 59,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 108.7% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 977,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 509,151 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

