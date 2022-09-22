Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 633,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Axonics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $71.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.88. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axonics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Axonics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,544,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,178.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $49,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 174,210 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,109 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,882,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 673,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,162,000 after purchasing an additional 340,405 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the first quarter valued at about $20,161,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 993,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,214,000 after purchasing an additional 291,045 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 126.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,190,000 after purchasing an additional 278,060 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXNX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

