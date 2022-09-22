FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Short Interest Down 9.0% in August

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 588,400 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 646,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
FARO Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of FARO stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $83.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
FARO Technologies Company Profile
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.
