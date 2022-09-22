FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Short Interest Down 9.0% in August

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 588,400 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 646,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FARO stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $83.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in FARO Technologies by 1,191.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in FARO Technologies by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in FARO Technologies by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

