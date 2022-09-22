Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Short Interest Update

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 134,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enstar Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $194.07 on Thursday. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $185.10 and a 1-year high of $286.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.61 and a 200-day moving average of $222.36.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.