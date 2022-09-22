Phillips Courtney Sells 6,432 Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) General Counsel Phillips Courtney sold 6,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $11,448.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,741.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Atreca, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $67.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atreca in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter worth about $41,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 66.7% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 111.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. 45.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

