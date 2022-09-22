Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) COO Joseph Elias Khoury Sells 12,000 Shares

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 384,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,800,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Elias Khoury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 28th, Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $308,400.00.

Methode Electronics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MEI stock opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.14. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $49.94.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 56.4% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

