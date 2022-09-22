XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $506,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,469,468.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

XPEL opened at $62.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 2.02.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. XPEL had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 39.82%. The business had revenue of $83.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,328,000 after buying an additional 411,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,883,000 after acquiring an additional 209,355 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after acquiring an additional 99,822 shares during the period. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP raised its holdings in XPEL by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 695,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,943,000 after acquiring an additional 137,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

XPEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of XPEL to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

