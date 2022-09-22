Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Christopher P. Comparato Sells 33,336 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $631,717.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Toast Stock Down 1.9 %

TOST opened at $18.27 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Toast Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toast by 11,906.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $3,252,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 314,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 47,753 shares during the period. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

