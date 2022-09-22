Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Christopher P. Comparato Sells 33,336 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $631,717.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Toast Stock Down 1.9 %
TOST opened at $18.27 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TOST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast
Toast Company Profile
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toast (TOST)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.