ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.09, for a total value of $870,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,721.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $284.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.41. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $314.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ShockWave Medical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 73.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.50.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.