Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Michelle L. Basil Sells 11,448 Shares

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,278.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $76.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average of $64.05. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

A number of analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Haemonetics to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091,484 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 166.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,404,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 2.2% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 988,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Articles

