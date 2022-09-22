Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Insider Jason A. Harvey Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) insider Jason A. Harvey sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $1,240,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 460 shares in the company, valued at $47,536.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.1 %

GL opened at $103.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.88. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Globe Life by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

