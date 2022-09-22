Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 448,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 29,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $72,539.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,199.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FULT opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

