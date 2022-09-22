iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Holdings Lifted by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BRR OpCo LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 2,456,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,562,000 after buying an additional 65,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,741,000 after purchasing an additional 148,793 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,806,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 975,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,174,000 after purchasing an additional 223,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

IQLT opened at $29.03 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.