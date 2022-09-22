Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,676 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 203,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 32,117 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE AXP opened at $148.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $111.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.