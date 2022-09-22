Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 2,248 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,566,470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,736,000 after buying an additional 843,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,715,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.97.

NYSE:WFC opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

