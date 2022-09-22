Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 1,066 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,201 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,172,000 after buying an additional 1,807,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,729 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 19,643.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,579,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,671 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.91 and its 200 day moving average is $71.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

