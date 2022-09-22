Investors Buy Large Volume of Beyond Meat Call Options (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 86,078 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 48% compared to the average volume of 58,180 call options.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Beyond Meat stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.86. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Beyond Meat

BYND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.12.

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $75,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 49.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 7.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth about $798,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Stories

