Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,002 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,791% compared to the average volume of 53 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRVI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 22,241 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,138,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,656,000 after buying an additional 13,227 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after purchasing an additional 90,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

About Maravai LifeSciences

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.75. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $50.18.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

